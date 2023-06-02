Council warned it must take Tenant-in-Situ scheme seriously

Donegal County Council has been warned that it must take the Tenant-in-Situ scheme seriously otherwise people will end up homeless.

In a bid to limit damage caused by the eviction ban, Government promoted the initiative which would allow the Housing Agency buy rental properties from private landlords.

Councillor Noel Jordan says the processing of the scheme by the local authority is too slow all the while termination notice dates are fast approaching for many.

The Council says they are committed to roll it out as quickly as possible. However, Councillor Jordan says people are at their wits end: