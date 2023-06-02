Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Council warned it must take Tenant-in-Situ scheme seriously

Donegal County Council has been warned that it must take the Tenant-in-Situ scheme seriously otherwise people will end up homeless.

In a bid to limit damage caused by the eviction ban, Government promoted the initiative which would allow the Housing Agency buy rental properties from private landlords.

Councillor Noel Jordan says the processing of the scheme by the local authority is too slow all the while termination notice dates are fast approaching for many.

The Council says they are committed to roll it out as quickly as possible. However, Councillor Jordan says people are at their wits end:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai urge motorists to save lives by slowing down

2 June 2023
House Key
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council warned it must take Tenant-in-Situ scheme seriously

2 June 2023
Ukrainian Ambassador
News, Top Stories

Ukrainian Ambassador to open art exhibition in Letterkenny today

2 June 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

More roadworks set to get underway in Letterkenny next week

2 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai urge motorists to save lives by slowing down

2 June 2023
House Key
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council warned it must take Tenant-in-Situ scheme seriously

2 June 2023
Ukrainian Ambassador
News, Top Stories

Ukrainian Ambassador to open art exhibition in Letterkenny today

2 June 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

More roadworks set to get underway in Letterkenny next week

2 June 2023
gardatraffic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists urged to take care on roads over Bank Holiday

2 June 2023
ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein believes Irish unity is getting closer

2 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube