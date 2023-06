Gardai in Donegal are urging motorists to save lives this Bank Holiday Weekend by slowing down.

It’s after two drivers were caught speeding by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit this week.

The motorists were detected travelling in excess of the 100kph speed limit near Burt.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to both drivers. They will receive a fine of €160 and 3 penalty points.