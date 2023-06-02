HSE urges people to get Covid 19 boosters as spring programme draws to a close

The HSE is encouraging people who are eligible to get their COVID-19 Spring Boosters in the coming days, as the programme is winding down in Donegal.

With just over two weeks left of the current booster programme, the HSE are encouraging people aged 70 or older and those aged 12 years or older with a weak immune system to act now.

The HSE says a number of pop-up clinics will take place across the region in the coming days, with Covid 19 Vaccination Centres also offering a walk in service qat certain times.

The programme will continue to run until June 16th, and it will be autumn before another booster is available for this group. Those who are eligible can also get a COVID-19 Spring booster from a participating GP or a pharmacy.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are also offering Primary and First Booster vaccines to those aged 12 years and over, appointments for those aged 6 months to 4 years and 5 to 11 years can be made online.

Pop up clinics are operating today at the Buncrana Primary Care Centre, and the Community Mental Health Hub in Dungloe, while on this day week, June 9th, a pop up clinic will take place at St Marys Parish Centre in Stranorlar.

Meanwhile, the Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre will be open today, and on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

You can get your COVID-19 vaccinations in Donegal this week at the below times:

Pop up’s

Buncranna Primary Care Centre, Buncranna, Co. Donegal, F93 E12W

Friday 2nd June

10.30am to 4.30pm

Community Mental Health Hub Dungloe, Co. Donegal, F94 Y326

Friday 2nd June

10.30am to 4.30pm

Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, F92 FP83.

Friday 2nd June

9.15am to 4pm – clinics open to everyone aged 12 years and over

4.15pm to 5.15pm – clinics open to everyone aged 5 to 11 years including those with a weakened immune system

Wednesday 7th June

10.45am to 11.45am- 6 months to 4 years

12pm to 6.45pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

Thursday 8th June

9.15am to 5.15pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

Friday 9th June

9.15am to 4pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

4.15pm to 5.15pm- clinics open to everyone aged 5 to 11 years including those with a weakened immune system

Pop-up

St Marys Parish Centre, Stranorlar, F93 EK52

Friday June 9th

10.30am to 4.30pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over