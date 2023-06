Ireland is projected to fall well short of emission reduction targets.

Projections from the Environmental Protection Agency show Ireland will see a reduction of 29 per cent in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to a target of 51 percent.

Almost all sectors of the economy are expected to exceed their maximum emission allowances, with the agriculture, industry and energy sectors expected to perform worst.

The EPA’s Director Eimear Cotter says all is not lost: