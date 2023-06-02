Primary school programme to educate children on blanket bogs to be rolled out in Donegal

A primary school programme designed to educate children on the environmental and economic advantages of blanket bogs is to be rolled out in Donegal.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has launched the programme developed by the Heritage Council as part of LIFE IP Wild Atlantic Nature.

It aims to improve Ireland’s performance in conserving habitats and in particular improving the quality of blanket bogs, focusing primarily on the blanket bogs in the northwest.

The education programme aspect of the project takes children on a journey through the wonders of bog habitat, learning about how the bogs can control floods, provide clean drinking water and high-quality food, support biodiversity and help tackle climate change by storing millions of tonnes of carbon. As our future farmers, children are learning how to actively manage habitats through sustainable farm practices.