An elderly woman who was assaulted in Dundalk earlier this month has died in hospital.

81 year old Patricia Muckian was allegedly attacked at the Glenwood estate area of the town on May 3rd.

47 year old Nicholas Muckian, with an address at Glenwood, has been charged in relation to the incident, and is due back in court tomorrow.

TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú paid tribute to her earlier: