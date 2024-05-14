Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
3,000 education workers to go on strike in NI


More than 3,000 education workers are going on strike in the North.

Members of the GMB union – including classroom assistants, drivers and cleaning staff – are set to take four days of industrial action on the 20th and 21st of May and the 3rd and 4th of June.

The union says these mainly low-paid female workers are either are on temporary contracts, only work during term time, or are on part-time contracts.

They’re calling for a fully-funded implementation of the education pay and grading review for these workers.

