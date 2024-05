A Donegal man will go on trial next year accused of the murder of his grandfather just days before Christmas.

36 year old Derek Mulligan of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg is charged with the murder of Derek Burns on December 19th 2023.

The court heard a psychiatric report has been ordered for the accused, and a trial date was set for April 28th 2025.

Derek Mulligan wasn’t present in court for the brief hearing, and was remanded in custody.