Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

EU election candidate Peter Casey shares his views on immigration, local election candidate Declan Jordan has his say on emergency vehicle access to the four lanes road:

In this hour, Community Garda Information, an election candidate, Dakota McMenamin expresses concern about water supply in the Glenfin area and Kevin Quaid explains how hearing aids helped with his symptoms of Lewy Body Dementia and we chat to actor and comedian Miles Jupp:

Emma and Michaela are in studio to discuss the rate condition Elhers Danios Syndrome, there’s an update on the Ten-T project, listener Rose discusses another rare condition (HSP7) and we hear of the screening, in Letterkenny, of Much Ado About Dying: