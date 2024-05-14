Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

EU election candidate Peter Casey shares his views on immigration, local election candidate Declan Jordan has his say on emergency vehicle access to the four lanes road:

In this hour, Community Garda Information, an election candidate, Dakota McMenamin expresses concern about water supply in the Glenfin area and Kevin Quaid explains how hearing aids helped with his symptoms of Lewy Body Dementia and we chat to actor and comedian Miles Jupp:

Emma and Michaela are in studio to discuss the rate condition Elhers Danios Syndrome, there’s an update on the Ten-T project, listener Rose discusses another rare condition (HSP7) and we hear of the screening, in Letterkenny, of Much Ado About Dying:

Top Stories

ann sweeney
News, Top Stories

Ann Sweeney to contest upcoming local elections

14 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 May 2024
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man to stand trial next year accused of murder of grandfather

14 May 2024
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Elderly woman assaulted in Dundalk dies

14 May 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

