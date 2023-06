It will remain dry and mostly sunny this morning.

There’ll be plenty of sunshine through the day though a little more cloud will bubble up at times through the afternoon.

Highs of 18 to 22 degrees, coolest near coasts, in mostly light easterly breezes.

A reminder that the UV index will be high through this long weekend so take care in the sunshine.

The public are also urges to stay safe if you’re out on or near the sea or indeed any of lakes or rivers.