The ferry service from Magheroarty Pier to Inishboffin Island has been re-opened.

In the month of June there will be trips on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays meanwhile daily crossings in the morning, afternoon and evening will commence in July and August.

More weekend trips may be added should the demand grow.

The island is located between Magheroarty on the mainland and Tory Island, with trips lasting 10 minutes.

Locals have welcomed the regular service.