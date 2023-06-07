Business Matters Ep 148 – Garbhán Downey

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of Colmcille Press in Derry and spokesperson for the Derry University Group, Garbhán Downey.

A former journalist with the Irish News, the Sunday Times, the Belfast Telegraph and the Derry Journal, he was also the editor of the Derry News. In 2005, Garbhán moved into the publishing sector through Guildhall Press and three years ago, he set up Colmcille Press. His latest publication – “The Handy Wee Guide to Derry” – has just gone on sale.

Garbhán is currently working on 25 books and is planning to have four of those published before the end of the year.

Listen back here: