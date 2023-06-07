Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Business Matters Ep 148 – Garbhán Downey

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of Colmcille Press in Derry and spokesperson for the Derry University Group, Garbhán Downey.

A former journalist with the Irish News, the Sunday Times, the Belfast Telegraph and the Derry Journal, he was also the editor of the Derry News. In 2005, Garbhán moved into the publishing sector through Guildhall Press and three years ago, he set up Colmcille Press. His latest publication – “The Handy Wee Guide to Derry” – has just gone on sale.

Garbhán is currently working on 25 books and is planning to have four of those published before the end of the year.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lkuisce 76
News, Top Stories

Burst water main on the outskirts of Letterkenny

7 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 June 2023
ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

ISPCA shelter in Donegal at full capacity

7 June 2023
forestfire
News, Top Stories

Status orange forest fire warning in place until Monday

7 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

lkuisce 76
News, Top Stories

Burst water main on the outskirts of Letterkenny

7 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 June 2023
ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

ISPCA shelter in Donegal at full capacity

7 June 2023
forestfire
News, Top Stories

Status orange forest fire warning in place until Monday

7 June 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tánaiste in Belfast to meet Northern parties

7 June 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 148 – Garbhán Downey

7 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube