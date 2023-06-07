Leaving and Junior Cert exams get underway today

4,807 students are due to sit State exams in Donegal today.

2,066 pupils will sit the Leaving Cert, 170 Leaving Cert Applied and 2,571 students will face their Junior Cert in the county.

Nationally, a record 135,000 pupils have registered to sit the exams.

Both Junior and Leaving Certs will sit English papers from 9.30 this morning.

It’s the first time this year’s sixth years are facing a formal State exam, as their Junior Cert was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Norma Foley, has these words of encouragement for those heading into exams today: