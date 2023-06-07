Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Letterkenny cheapest student town in Ireland

Letterkenny is the cheapest student town in Ireland.

The cost of being a student in Letterkenny is €12,791 before fees.

According to Switcher.ie’s Student Cost of Living Guide Letterkenny is the most affordable town for student accommodation at €373 per month.

Overall, it is the most reasonable town in Ireland for students.

Utilities cost an average of €82 a month in Letterkenny for college goers, groceries €154, transport €135, entertainment €308 and gym membership €35.

The total monthly cost of student life in the town is €1,088 and €12,791 a year plus fees.

Meanwhile, for international students, Letterkenny is the fourth cheapest town at €23,291 per annum plus fees.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cllr calls for change in septic tanks and water well grant regulations

7 June 2023
arranmore2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three year action plan to boost island communities being launched on Arranmore Island today

7 June 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Move away from cash has led to explosion in financial fraud

7 June 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leaving and Junior Cert exams get underway today

7 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cllr calls for change in septic tanks and water well grant regulations

7 June 2023
arranmore2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three year action plan to boost island communities being launched on Arranmore Island today

7 June 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Move away from cash has led to explosion in financial fraud

7 June 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leaving and Junior Cert exams get underway today

7 June 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

Government warned not to go on spending spree in October’s budget

7 June 2023
burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Root causes of crime must be addressed’ – Deputy Pringle

7 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube