Letterkenny cheapest student town in Ireland

Letterkenny is the cheapest student town in Ireland.

The cost of being a student in Letterkenny is €12,791 before fees.

According to Switcher.ie’s Student Cost of Living Guide Letterkenny is the most affordable town for student accommodation at €373 per month.

Overall, it is the most reasonable town in Ireland for students.

Utilities cost an average of €82 a month in Letterkenny for college goers, groceries €154, transport €135, entertainment €308 and gym membership €35.

The total monthly cost of student life in the town is €1,088 and €12,791 a year plus fees.

Meanwhile, for international students, Letterkenny is the fourth cheapest town at €23,291 per annum plus fees.