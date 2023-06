The move away from cash has led to an explosion in financial fraud since the covid 19 pandemic.

According to the Irish Independent there’s been a 560% increase in the number of bank accounts taken over by fraudsters.

While online scams where somebody pretends to be a reputable company – known has phishing – is up 417%.

The figures were released by the Department of Justice to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who says a national strategy must be developed due to the growing threat.