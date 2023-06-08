Coast Watch warns of threat to oceans if emissions are not reduced

The world’s oceans are facing irreversible and catastrophic consequences unless urgent measures are taken to reduce global emissions.

The warning comes on World Ocean Day with latest UN data showing the oceans have absorbed about 90 percent of the heat generated by rising emissions.

Figures from the World Meteorological Organisation show global mean sea-level reached a new record high in 2021, rising an average of 4.5 millimetres per year over the period 2013 to 2021.

22 clean ups, involving over 300 volunteers are taking place today across Donegal.

International coordinator of Coast Watch, Karin Dubsky, says we need to take action now to protect our oceans………….