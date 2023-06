A West Donegal councillor says once again, the people of Tory Island will be without a nurse from this afternoon because the nurse who is normally based on the island will be away for a number of weeks.

Cllr Micháel Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says once again, the HSE hasn’t made provision for a replacement service, even though this is a planned absence about which they had plenty of notice.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig is urging the HSE to address the situation as a matter of urgency……..