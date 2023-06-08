Donegal Club Championship Draws – Naomh Conaill v St Eunans in Rd2

The 2023 Michael Murphy SportS Donegal Club Championships draws took place on Thursday evening in Ballybofey.

The full draws are below.

There is no doubt the tie of the opening two rounds of the senior championship is the repeat of last years final with Naomh Conaill hosting St Eunan’s, while Kilcar must go to Dunfanagh and play St Michael’s.

Here’s three time winner of the Dr Maguire Cup with Glenswilly Gary McDaid :

The other big story from the draws was in the intermediate with the majority of the big sides all clubbed together.

Gary says it’s a cracking group:

Senior Championship and Senior B Reserve.

Group A : Glenswilly ,Milford, Glenfin Kilcar, Gweedore, Four Masters, Killybegs, St.Eunans.

Group B : Sean MacCumhaills, St. Michaels , Ardara, Naomh Conaill, Dungloe , Aodh Rua B/S, St.Nauls, Cloughaneely.

Round One –

Glenswilly v Ardara,

Four Masters v Aodh Rua ,

St.Eunans v St.Nauls,

Glenfin v St.Michaels ,

Kilcar v Cloughaneely,

Milford v Dungloe,

Killybegs v Naomh Conaill,

Gaoth Dobhair v Sean MacCumhaills.

Round Two –

St.Nauls v Glenswilly,

Sean MacCumhaills v Killybegs,

Naomh Conaill v St.Eunans,

Ardara v Glenfin,

Aodh Rua B/S v Gaoth Dobhair,

Dungloe v Four Masters,

St.Michaels v Kilcar,

Cloughaneely v Milford.

=

Intermediate Championship & Intermediate B Reserve.

Group A: Downings, Naomh Brid, Naomh Columba, Fanad Gaels, Termon, Bundoran.

Group B: Malin, Burt, Red Hughs, Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses, Buncrana, Letterkenny Gaels.

Junior A Championship.

Group A: Na Rossa, Naomh Conaill, Naomh Padraig Lifford, St.Eunan’s, Naomh Padraig Muff, Urris.

Group B: Noamh Mhuire Convoy, Robert Emmetts, Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Ultan, Carndonagh, Moville.

Junior B Championship.

Group A: Rober Emmetts, Naomh Mhuire Convoy, St.Eunans, Naomh Padraig Muff.

Group B: Naomh Ultan, Urris, Carndonagh, Naomh Padraig Lifford.

Senior C Championship.

Group A: Dungloe, Aodh Rua B/S, Naomh Conaill, Pettigo, Sean MacCumhaills.

Group B: Glenfin, Termon, Malin, Glenswilly.