Donegal Gardai warn of latest scam

Gardai in Donegal are warning of the latest scam doing the rounds.

Gardaí from the Ballyshannon District say they have received a number of reports in relation to scam emails and calls purporting to be a member of An Garda Síochána.

The caller claimed to be calling in relation to suspected fraudulent activity and requested financial details while the emails claimed to be ‘urgent’ and contained a link.

People are advised that Gardaí will never call you and request personal information or financial details or send an email marked as ‘urgent’ containing a link.

