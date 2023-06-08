Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
First sod being turned at Donegal Town gaelscoil after long campaign

The first sod will be turned tomorrow in Donegal Town at the site of the new Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí.

The school has been based in pre-fabs since it opened, and the new school building was to have started some months ago, but was delayed at the 11th hour as part of a public expenditure review. That sparked a major campaign, which culminated in a major protest during a visit to the county by Minister Norma Foley.

With work now getting underway, Parents’ Association member Deirdre O’Gara told Greg on today’s Nine til Noon Show it marks the culmination of a long and hard campaign, and they’re now looking to the future……..

