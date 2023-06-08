Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McConalogue orders fodder survey as drought risk increases

A national fodder survey has been ordered by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue as drought conditions begin to bite on farms.

Met Éireann has confirmed such widespread and prolonged dry conditions have not been recorded since 2018, when farming suffered a severe drought and fodder crisis.

The Irish Farmers Journal is reporting this morning that grass growth has plummeted, particularly in the south and east, with concerns growing about second cut silage crops.

Farmer’s Journal Editor Caitriona Morrissey, says it’s already impacting grass re-growth, and that could lead to fodder shortages in the months ahead………

