Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we have the good news that the first sod is being turned this week on the new Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town. We hear of a new programme to combat loneliness and hear how 1 in 12 cancers have been missed because of the Covid pandemic:

We hear how most of Ireland is in drought and there is advice to farmers. The Men’s Shed in Kilmacrennan is inviting new members, Tory Island will be without a nurse for the next two weeks and there is political reaction to the news Poundstretcher is pulling out of Strabane:

The ISPCA appeal for help in dealing with the huge spike in animal cruelty, we have advice on helping your young people to cope with the stresses of life and there is live music from the talented ‘The Ephades’: