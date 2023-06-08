Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 08/06/23

On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly was live from the draws for The Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Club Championships plus Gavin Cullen talks League of Ireland and Ulster Senior League Football.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday June 8th

8 June 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn of latest scam

8 June 2023
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Late night pharmacy openings and long weekends under theft

8 June 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

More job losses on the way for Strabane

8 June 2023
