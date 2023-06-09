Cllr McBride proposes vote of no confidence in Housing Minister

A Donegal County Councillor has proposed a vote of no confidence in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

It’s in response to a lack of correspondence from the Minister to calls to meet with Councillors to discuss the defective block crisis in Donegal including the provision of modular homes for affected homeowners.

Councillor Michael McBride who is bringing forward the motion calling on the Letterkenny Municipal Area to propose a vote of no confidence in Minister O’Brien says he will continue to keep the pressure on until discussions take place: