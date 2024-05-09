Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We discuss advise given to female candidates to switch of comments on social media, travel in pairs and to cautious after dark, later we talk to Orla Callaghan ahead of this weekend’s Darkness into Light events:

Listener Rose talks of the devastating impact suicide has had on her family. This week’s Your Voice, Your Community focuses on the work of Lifestart Donegal:

There is a warning of the dangers of vaping from the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and later we Talk History with Dr Joe focusing on the life and mysterious disappearance of Arthur Kingsley Porter: