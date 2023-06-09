Harps look to enter break with a positive evening in Longord

Finn Harps travel to Longford on Friday night in their final clash before the midseason break. Kick-off at Bishopsgate is 7.45pm and the we’ll have updates on Highland Radio with Deniese O’Flaherty in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.

Dave Rogers told club media: “After gaining a fantastic 3-0 away win at Treaty United FC which was fully deserved we really wanted to kick on at home to Kerry FC and try and get back to back victories for the second time this season.

Unfortunately we were sluggish and lethargic against a Kerry FC side who came to Finn Park with the tactics to shut up shop and time waste and we just couldn’t find the quality or cutting edge to break them down and this from still creating 12 clear cut chances.

We always look at the positives in each and every game we play so two consecutive clean sheets after four successive defeats was most definitely an improvement and foundation to build on heading into our trip up league leaders and pacesetters Galway United FC.

The challenge that we knew we would face at Eamonn Deacy Park was worked on all week in training in which we emphasised to the players not to give away free kicks in dangerous areas or corner kicks as Galway United are well drilled and successful in those areas and with the start we made which was way below expectations and the game was well and truly over for us with the blistering start that Galway United made and our inability to do the basics right. The 6-0 scoreline was tough to take and not nice to be on the end of though some credit must go to our players who still played on the front foot and managed to create a few half chances.

Friday sees us travel away again to Longford Town FC who will once again provide us with a very tight and stern test. We have won at Bishopsgate already this season and we will be going to try and win the game again and especially a positive reaction after the heavy defeat in Galway.

Just goal difference separates 8th place Longford Town and 9th place Finn Harps as Harps look to head into the break on a positive note which could see them move up a place in the standings.

Once again we are low in numbers of personnel due to long term injuries and unfortunately with many of our U19 players doing their leaving certificates and all unavailable for Longford Town.

No matter what, we will not look for excuses and we will not complain though continue to be positive, proactive and on the front foot as always as we want to give our fantastic harps faithful a result and performance to be proud of.”

In team news, Harps are without a number of players due to injury and other players sitting their leaving certificate exams.

Injured: Ryan Rainey, Ellis Farrar, Seamas Keogh, Caoimhin Porter, Daniel Okwute, Brendan McLaughlin

Unavailable: Max Johnston, Sean O’Kane, Aaron McLaughlin.