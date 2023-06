Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Urris, Tullagh, Straid, Clonmany and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.

It is recommended that an allowance of 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time is made for supplies to supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00064080.