Gardai and DRSWG urge people to be personally responsible during rally weekend

Gardai and the Donegal Road Safety Working Group are urging people to enjoy rally weekend, and ‘keep the race in its place’. So far this year on Donegal’s roads, two people have lost their lives, compared to five for the same period in 2022, and one for the same period in 2021.

In a statement this week the Donegal Road Safety Working Group says road safety is everyone’s responsibility and there is one essential ingredient required for everyone’s safety and that is personal responsibility.

That was echoed on today’s Community Garda Information Slot by Garda Niall Maguire.

He told Greg Hughes, they want to see people visit the area and enjoy the rally, but in cases where people don’t obey the law, then a zero tolerance approach will be adopted…….

True motorsport fans come and go to rally events, and no one would ever know they attended but unfortunately these events also attract a cohort who attend these events whose driving, and behaviour leave a lasting negative impact on the local community. Although those who engage in these activities may regard them as ‘fun’, this view is not shared by the communities who must endure this disruptive behaviour.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle, An Garda Siochana added: “Young drivers are unfortunately classed as high risk takers and we are appealing to parents to make sure that their sons and daughters get sufficient driving experience and that the vehicles they are driving are road worthy. Driving too fast, travelling at night, with passengers in the car, not wearing seatbelts, driving after taking alcohol or drugs, are often a lethal combination and young motorists are constantly taking risks behind the wheel. We need to stress how important the road safety messages are. High speed sport takes place in a controlled environment with all the protections in place. Unfortunately, there is a small minority who drive dangerously, have no interest in the rally and are putting their lives and the lives of other road users in danger”.

Chris Harley, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council said: “Large numbers will arrive in Donegal to attend the rally and also to enjoy everything this magnificent county has to offer, and we want to emphasise the importance of safety, both on the rally course and on the public roads. Followers of the rally need to be reminded to watch the stages from safety areas, always stay within the speed limits and reduce speed in inclement weather conditions and allow plenty of time to arrive safely at your destination. We appeal to all rally fans to be cautious, use the road responsibly and be courteous to all road users. The Gardai will be out in force this weekend and we support them in taking a zero tolerance with anyone showing disregard for the rules of the road. It falls on every one of us to ensure our roads are safe for all road users. Please keep the race in its place”.

There have been 78 deaths to date in 2023, this is an increase of 6 when compared to the same period in 2022 and an increase of 29 when compared to the same period in 2021. On Donegal roads, 2 people have lost their lives to date in 2023, compared to 5 for the same period in 2022 compared to 1 for the same period in 2021.