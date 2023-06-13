Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 13th

Top Stories

Deputy Mayor Cllr Kevin Bradley and Mayor Cllr John O’Donnell presenting Lagan Harps U12 joint captains Orlaith Doherty and Sophie Canning with an award in honour of their achievements in 2019.
Kevin Bradley is the new Mayor of Letterkenny Milford MD

13 June 2023
News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 13th

13 June 2023
Extension projects for two Donegal schools gets green light

13 June 2023
Motion of no confidence in Housing Minister fails at Letterkenny Milford MD

13 June 2023
