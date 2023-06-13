Tony McNamee makes Finn Harps return

Finn Harps have announced the return of Tony McNamee to Finn Park.

McNamee, most recently of Bonagee United, returns for his third spell at the club signing until the end of the 2024 season. The talented midfielder brings a wealth of experience to the Harps dressing room with over a hundred appearances for the club across the First and Premier Divisions.

He told Finnharps.ie: “I’m delighted to be back, once I heard that Dave was interested in signing me, I was interested straight away. Once I spoke to Dave and he showed his passion and enthusiasm for what he intends to build here, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

The opportunity to play senior football again was very appealing and I feel that I have something to offer. I had some great nights in Finn Park and I’m glad to be back and hopefully have a few more great nights.”

Dave Rogers told club media: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome back Tony McNamee to Finn Harps FC and especially tying him down to an 18 month contract.

Tony was always on my radar to bring into the club as I know the qualities and professionalism he possess plus I know first hand how he feels he has unfinished business here at Finn Park.

Myself and Murph have watched Tony shine in this year’s Ulster Senior League and for me he is most definitely a player and person who should never have been out of the League of Ireland set up.

Tony understands the process here at our club and my expectations of what he can and will add to our young squad with his knowledge and experience and energy.

Once we sat down face to face and I outlined my plans and vision for the club I could see and feel the passion in Tony and his attitude to come back and join us was infectious. He is another piece of our jigsaw and I have no doubts whatsoever that our fans will be delighted to welcome Tony back as we gear up for the second half of the campaign.”