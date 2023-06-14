2023 Donegal Half Marathon confirmed as a County Championship Race



The 2023 Donegal Half Marathon, which takes place in Letterkenny on Sunday, August 27th, will be a Donegal Athletics Board county championship race.

Making the announcement, race director, Brendan McDaid, said he was delighted that the race will be an annual championship event.

“There has always been a big interest among clubs in the Donegal Half Marathon since it was first held in 2014, so the fact that it’s now doubling up as the Donegal Half Marathon championships will add a new team dimension to it,” he commented.

“Entries have been steady since they opened back in March, so we are confident of attracting a big field again this year,” the race director added.

The tenth staging of the Donegal Half Marathon, which is being sponsored by the Kernan Retail Group for the fifth successive year, gets underway at 9.20 am on the last Sunday in August. Organisers devised a new flatter and faster route in 2022 and the same route will be used again this year.

“We are always looking at ways to improve the race and a change of route seems to have gone down well among those who took part last year,” Brendan said.

The two main changes are the removal of the climb up Port Road and the large loop of the course being done the opposite way. The combination of these two changes has resulted in a new start line at the start of the Conwal straight located a short distance past the entrance of Ballymacool Town Park – one mile from the Aura Leisure Centre where the race will be headquartered.

To enter the 2023 Donegal Half Marathon, follow the link below:

https://eventmaster.ie/event/3GjBSx4tZW

To access the QR code, follow the link below:

https://eventmaster.ie/event/3GjBSx4tZW/qrcode