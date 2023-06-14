Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

Coleman Legal have given a statement regarding an update on ongoing legal action.

The number of participants in the legal action with defective blocks has now crossed 2,000 and is still rising.

Following a consultation with the Board of Defective Blocks Ireland CLG, the Not For Profit funders of the case, the following has been agreed:

There are now sufficient numbers for the case, however a further period of three weeks has been granted to accommodate those who were unable to join the case through personal circumstance.

Following this, those wishing to join can do so after an initial payment of €500 to cover High Court Stamp Duty and administrational expenses.

There will be no exceptions to this decision.

Read the statement in Full: