Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

Coleman Legal have given a statement regarding an update on ongoing legal action.

The number of participants in the legal action with defective blocks has now crossed 2,000 and is still rising.

Following a consultation with the Board of Defective Blocks Ireland CLG, the Not For Profit funders of the case, the following has been agreed:

There are now sufficient numbers for the case, however a further period of three weeks has been granted to accommodate those who were unable to join the case through personal circumstance.

Following this, those wishing to join can do so after an initial payment of €500 to cover High Court Stamp Duty and administrational expenses.

There will be no exceptions to this decision.

Read the statement in Full:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Seven men arrested during major garda operation in Galway and Mayo

14 June 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 149 – Fionnuala Rabbitt & Mary Lou McDonald

14 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube