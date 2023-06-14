Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Doherty urges councils to seek Peace IV extension so Riverine project can succeed

Donegal and Derry City & Strabane District Councils are being urged to redouble their efforts to get the foreshore and marine licence for the Riverine project over the line.

It was confirmed back in February that the development would not be completed within the initial timeframe, throwing the future of the project into doubt, as the Peace IV funding initiative closes at the end of the year.

Yesterday, Cllr Gary Doherty attended a meeting with both councils, MEP Chris McManus and the Chair of the European Parliament’s Regional Development Committee.

He says the councils should be seeking an extension to the funding deadline, but they will need clarity on the foreshore licence……….

