Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

GAA Preview: Donegal v Waterford – Emer Gallagher

The Donegal senior ladies start their All Ireland Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon whey they take on Waterford in their first group game.

Diarmaid Doherty and Maureen O’Donnell will have updates on Highland from the 1pm throw in at the Naomh Padraig in Lifford.

Donegal go into the series as Ulster Champions but they face a team that has already beat them in the league.

Emer Gallagher says they have to forget abouth the Ulster success and now up their game for the next challenge.

The Donegal full back has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly.

Highland coverage of the Donegal senior ladies in the All Ireland Championship is with in association with Henry McGinley & Sons Ltd, Milford, specializing in structural steelwork, cladding & PVC roof systems. Call for a quote on 074 91 53181.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

toy show appeal
News, Top Stories

7 Donegal organisations receive €155,000 RTÉ Toy Show Appeal

14 June 2023
mary lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Perfect storm’ in Donegal – Mary Lou McDonald

14 June 2023
Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

toy show appeal
News, Top Stories

7 Donegal organisations receive €155,000 RTÉ Toy Show Appeal

14 June 2023
mary lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Perfect storm’ in Donegal – Mary Lou McDonald

14 June 2023
Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube