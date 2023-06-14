GAA Preview: Donegal v Waterford – Emer Gallagher

The Donegal senior ladies start their All Ireland Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon whey they take on Waterford in their first group game.

Diarmaid Doherty and Maureen O’Donnell will have updates on Highland from the 1pm throw in at the Naomh Padraig in Lifford.

Donegal go into the series as Ulster Champions but they face a team that has already beat them in the league.

Emer Gallagher says they have to forget abouth the Ulster success and now up their game for the next challenge.

The Donegal full back has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly.

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Emer-Gallagher-130623.mp3

Highland coverage of the Donegal senior ladies in the All Ireland Championship is with in association with Henry McGinley & Sons Ltd, Milford, specializing in structural steelwork, cladding & PVC roof systems. Call for a quote on 074 91 53181.