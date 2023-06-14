Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

MacLochlainn urges O’Brien to change his position on firefighter dispute

Retained firefighters walked out of the Dail’s public gallery last night during Minister Darragh O’Brien’s contribution to a debate on a private members motion moved by Sinn Fein seeking a resolution to their industrial dispute over pay and conditions.

Minister O’Brien said a separate arrangements cannot be made outside the overall agreement on public sector pay, as to do so would be a breach of that deal.

However, Sinn Fein said you cannot claim firefighters are on a par with other public servants when they are on call 24/7 for a retainer payment of 99 cent an hour.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn urged him to change his position…………….

Pic – Councillors Donal Coyle, Donal Mandy Kelly (outgoing Letterkenny Milford Mayor), Kevin Bradley (incoming Mayor), Ciaran Brogan and Pauric McGarvey speaking to picketing firefighters outside Letterkenny Public Services Centre.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ger deering
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with disabilities are still being denied access to transport supports – Ombudsman

14 June 2023
LK Fire Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges O’Brien to change his position on firefighter dispute

14 June 2023
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Woman freed pending further enquiries as solicitor condemns drugs arrest

14 June 2023
riverine1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty urges councils to seek Peace IV extension so Riverine project can succeed

14 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ger deering
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with disabilities are still being denied access to transport supports – Ombudsman

14 June 2023
LK Fire Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges O’Brien to change his position on firefighter dispute

14 June 2023
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Woman freed pending further enquiries as solicitor condemns drugs arrest

14 June 2023
riverine1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty urges councils to seek Peace IV extension so Riverine project can succeed

14 June 2023
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to write to Housing Minister in bid to increase mobility grants

14 June 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle tells Dail pay disparity for Section 39 workers is driving recruitment crisis

14 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube