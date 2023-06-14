McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says he believes a resolution can be found to the ongoing controversy over the Nature Restoration Law which is currently under discussion.

The law envisages the restoration of at least 20% of the EU’s damaged land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050 through strategies such as bog rewetting.

Two weeks ago, the European People’s Party, which includes Fine Gael, left the negotiations, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying they go too far.

In the Dail today, Minister McConalogue said he believes a balanced and proportionate solution is possible……….