McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says he believes a resolution can be found to the ongoing controversy over the Nature Restoration Law which is currently under discussion.

The law envisages the restoration of at least 20% of the EU’s damaged land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050 through strategies such as bog rewetting.

Two weeks ago, the European People’s Party, which includes Fine Gael, left the negotiations, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying they go too far.

In the Dail today, Minister McConalogue said he believes a balanced and proportionate solution is possible……….

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
Advertisement

