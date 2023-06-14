People with disabilities are still being denied access to transport supports – Ombudsman

The Ombudsman says it’s “shameful” people with disabilities are continuing to be denied access to transport supports.

Ger Deering says his office has been demanding reforms in the area for 12 years, but the situation remains unfair and unacceptable.

The Ombudsman says there are inequities when it comes to funding for accessing transport for people with disabilities, and he will continue to highlight this “shameful neglect” until the Government takes action.

Ger Deering says promises were made ten years ago to develop an appropriate scheme, but nothing has happened……….