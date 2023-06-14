Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Seven men arrested during major garda operation in Galway and Mayo

Seven men have been arrested during a major operation targeting organised crime in Mayo and Galway.

85 gardaí were involved in the operation this morning – including the Armed Support and Air Support Units.

A number of properties were searched in Ballinrobe in Mayo and in the Ballybane ((pron: bally-ban)) and Bohermore areas of Galway city.

The men – whose ages range from teens to 40s – are being detained in garda stations in Mayo for offences including serious assault, possession of weapons and drugs offences.

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
Advertisement

