Seven men arrested during major garda operation in Galway and Mayo

Seven men have been arrested during a major operation targeting organised crime in Mayo and Galway.

85 gardaí were involved in the operation this morning – including the Armed Support and Air Support Units.

A number of properties were searched in Ballinrobe in Mayo and in the Ballybane ((pron: bally-ban)) and Bohermore areas of Galway city.

The men – whose ages range from teens to 40s – are being detained in garda stations in Mayo for offences including serious assault, possession of weapons and drugs offences.