Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

TII urged to paint yellow on two major roundabouts in Letterkenny

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to paint yellow boxes on two roundabouts in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised at a Letterkenny Milford MD meeting this week by Cllr Donal Coyle, who says in the case of the Kiltoy Roundabout, traffic heading for the Ramelton Road is coming on the roundabout and getting stuck, and that’s stopping other traffic from moving.

He says there are similar issues on the Knocknamona Roundabout at the other end of the Business Park Road.

Cllr Coyle believes yellow boxes would resolve those issues………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

KILTOY roundabout
News, Audio, Top Stories

TII urged to paint yellow on two major roundabouts in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
ger deering
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with disabilities are still being denied access to transport supports – Ombudsman

14 June 2023
LK Fire Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges O’Brien to change his position on firefighter dispute

14 June 2023
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Woman freed pending further enquiries as solicitor condemns drugs arrest

14 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

KILTOY roundabout
News, Audio, Top Stories

TII urged to paint yellow on two major roundabouts in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
ger deering
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with disabilities are still being denied access to transport supports – Ombudsman

14 June 2023
LK Fire Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges O’Brien to change his position on firefighter dispute

14 June 2023
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Woman freed pending further enquiries as solicitor condemns drugs arrest

14 June 2023
riverine1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty urges councils to seek Peace IV extension so Riverine project can succeed

14 June 2023
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to write to Housing Minister in bid to increase mobility grants

14 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube