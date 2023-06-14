TII urged to paint yellow on two major roundabouts in Letterkenny

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to paint yellow boxes on two roundabouts in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised at a Letterkenny Milford MD meeting this week by Cllr Donal Coyle, who says in the case of the Kiltoy Roundabout, traffic heading for the Ramelton Road is coming on the roundabout and getting stuck, and that’s stopping other traffic from moving.

He says there are similar issues on the Knocknamona Roundabout at the other end of the Business Park Road.

Cllr Coyle believes yellow boxes would resolve those issues………..