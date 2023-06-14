Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

Uisce Eireann are tackling two burst water mains in South Inishowen this afternoon.

Supplies are being affected at Burnfoot, Inch Level and surrounding areas with an estimated repair time of 3pm, while a burst affecting Muff and surrounding areas should be repaired by 2pm.

Meanwhile, in Letterkenny, a burst is being dealt with at Ardiganny outside Letterkenny, close to the Old Quarry Business Park.

In each case, Uisce Eireann says it could take up to three hours after the repair time for supplies to return to normal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Seven men arrested during major garda operation in Galway and Mayo

14 June 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 149 – Fionnuala Rabbitt & Mary Lou McDonald

14 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube