Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

Uisce Eireann are tackling two burst water mains in South Inishowen this afternoon.

Supplies are being affected at Burnfoot, Inch Level and surrounding areas with an estimated repair time of 3pm, while a burst affecting Muff and surrounding areas should be repaired by 2pm.

Meanwhile, in Letterkenny, a burst is being dealt with at Ardiganny outside Letterkenny, close to the Old Quarry Business Park.

In each case, Uisce Eireann says it could take up to three hours after the repair time for supplies to return to normal.