Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Deputy Doherty again calls on Government support for families struggling with mortgages repayments

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to introduce temporary and targeted interest relief for families struggling to pay their mortgages.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says recent interest rate hikes have pushed certain households to a point where they are struggling to meet their monthly payments.

The call comes as the European Central Bank prepares to increase interest rates again later today, as it continues efforts to curb inflation in the Eurozone.

The Sinn Fein finance spokesperson, says the Government can well afford to alter mortgage interest relief rates now that it has a budget surplus:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB and Donegal County Council attends first regional dialogue meeting

15 June 2023
coastguard
News, Top Stories

New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Johnson found of knowingly misleading Parliament

15 June 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Crews work to resolve burst water main in Galdonagh and surrounding areas

15 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB and Donegal County Council attends first regional dialogue meeting

15 June 2023
coastguard
News, Top Stories

New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Johnson found of knowingly misleading Parliament

15 June 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Crews work to resolve burst water main in Galdonagh and surrounding areas

15 June 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry man charged surrounding Creggan un-notified parade

15 June 2023
Sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest percentage of farmland in Ireland

15 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube