Deputy Doherty again calls on Government support for families struggling with mortgages repayments

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to introduce temporary and targeted interest relief for families struggling to pay their mortgages.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says recent interest rate hikes have pushed certain households to a point where they are struggling to meet their monthly payments.

The call comes as the European Central Bank prepares to increase interest rates again later today, as it continues efforts to curb inflation in the Eurozone.

The Sinn Fein finance spokesperson, says the Government can well afford to alter mortgage interest relief rates now that it has a budget surplus: