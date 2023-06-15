Derry and Strabane District Council mark Clean Air Day

Today marks Clean Air Day.

The slogan for this year’s campaign is ‘Clean up our air to look after your mind’.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environmental Health team are aiming to raise awareness about the importance of good air quality and the impact it has on the public’s health.

Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue, is urging people to use the day to learn more about how their actions can have an impact on air pollution levels.

She says air pollution impacts every organ in the body and the biggest environmental threat to health and wellbeing.