Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Donegal has lowest percentage of farmland in Ireland

Food prices are unlikely to fall to where they were before high inflation took hold.

It’s because the pressure of legislation, regulation and innovation on Irish farmland.

A report carried out by KPMG for the Farmers Journal has found farm production here is at an all time low, with falling numbers of both farmers and farms.

The report found that while Donegal accounts for the most sheep farming in Ireland, the county holds the lowest percentage of farmland nationally at 39%.

Irish Farmers Journal Agribusiness Editor Lorcan Roche Kelly says the outlook is food prices will remain high:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB and Donegal County Council attends first regional dialogue meeting

15 June 2023
coastguard
News, Top Stories

New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Johnson found of knowingly misleading Parliament

15 June 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Crews work to resolve burst water main in Galdonagh and surrounding areas

15 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB and Donegal County Council attends first regional dialogue meeting

15 June 2023
coastguard
News, Top Stories

New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Johnson found of knowingly misleading Parliament

15 June 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Crews work to resolve burst water main in Galdonagh and surrounding areas

15 June 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry man charged surrounding Creggan un-notified parade

15 June 2023
Sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest percentage of farmland in Ireland

15 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube