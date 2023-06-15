Donegal has lowest percentage of farmland in Ireland

Food prices are unlikely to fall to where they were before high inflation took hold.

It’s because the pressure of legislation, regulation and innovation on Irish farmland.

A report carried out by KPMG for the Farmers Journal has found farm production here is at an all time low, with falling numbers of both farmers and farms.

The report found that while Donegal accounts for the most sheep farming in Ireland, the county holds the lowest percentage of farmland nationally at 39%.

Irish Farmers Journal Agribusiness Editor Lorcan Roche Kelly says the outlook is food prices will remain high: