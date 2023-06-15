Johnson found of knowingly misleading Parliament

In the UK, a group of MPs has found that Boris Johnson knowingly misled Parliament when he said all Covid guidance was followed at lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The former British Prime Minister has already responded to the findings by the Privileges Committee – calling the conclusion of the 14-month investigation ‘deranged.’

It was recommended he be suspended from the House of Commons for 90 days – but he’s already resigned.

Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby has been reading the document:

Labour MP Chris Bryant, describes Mr. Johnson as “a disgraced former British Prime Minister”: