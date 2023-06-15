McGroary’s Brae hard shoulder scheme to progress

A Killygordon Councillor is welcoming word of road works to be progressed on McGroary’s Brae, located on the N15 between Ballybofey and Donegal Town.

The works to take place will see the implementation of a hard shoulder which will benefit vulnerable road users such as cyclists.

It comes after a member of the Finn Wheelers cycling group was involved in a collision a number of years ago in which they almost lost their life.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan says drivers of all types of vehicles struggle on the road: