Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

McGroary’s Brae hard shoulder scheme to progress

A Killygordon Councillor is welcoming word of road works to be progressed on McGroary’s Brae, located on the N15 between Ballybofey and Donegal Town.

The works to take place will see the implementation of a hard shoulder which will benefit vulnerable road users such as cyclists.

It comes after a member of the Finn Wheelers cycling group was involved in a collision a number of years ago in which they almost lost their life.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan says drivers of all types of vehicles struggle on the road:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

coastguard
News, Top Stories

New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Johnson found of knowingly misleading Parliament

15 June 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Crews work to resolve burst water main in Galdonagh and surrounding areas

15 June 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry man charged surrounding Creggan un-notified parade

15 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

coastguard
News, Top Stories

New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Johnson found of knowingly misleading Parliament

15 June 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Crews work to resolve burst water main in Galdonagh and surrounding areas

15 June 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry man charged surrounding Creggan un-notified parade

15 June 2023
Sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest percentage of farmland in Ireland

15 June 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Playback, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty again calls on Government support for families struggling with mortgages repayments

15 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube