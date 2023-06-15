Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Pearse Doherty challenges Minister O’Brien in heated exchange in Dáil

The Dáil was almost suspended this afternoon after a row over pay for retained firefighters.

During the debate, Sinn Féin TD John Brady crossed the floor of the Dáil and put an on-call pager in front of Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien while sharing some heated words.

SIPTU has warned of mass resignations from next week if pay and conditions for protesting retained firefighters are not improved.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty challenged Minister Darragh O’Brien to wear the pager for two weeks as Deputy Brady crossed the Dáil floor:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pearse Doherty challenges Minister O’Brien in heated exchange in Dáil

15 June 2023
ocuiv
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry drug arrest raised in Dail chamber

15 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 June 2023
yellow june 15
News, Top Stories

Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Donegal

15 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pearse Doherty challenges Minister O’Brien in heated exchange in Dáil

15 June 2023
ocuiv
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry drug arrest raised in Dail chamber

15 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 June 2023
yellow june 15
News, Top Stories

Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Donegal

15 June 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Math Paper 1 was insensitive – Dr. Joe Kelly

15 June 2023
donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB and Donegal County Council attends first regional dialogue meeting

15 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube