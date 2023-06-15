Pearse Doherty challenges Minister O’Brien in heated exchange in Dáil

The Dáil was almost suspended this afternoon after a row over pay for retained firefighters.

During the debate, Sinn Féin TD John Brady crossed the floor of the Dáil and put an on-call pager in front of Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien while sharing some heated words.

SIPTU has warned of mass resignations from next week if pay and conditions for protesting retained firefighters are not improved.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty challenged Minister Darragh O’Brien to wear the pager for two weeks as Deputy Brady crossed the Dáil floor: