Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday's show:

After looking at the front pages we talk of a new move to restrict access to mobile phones for second level students. Later a listener on the Leck road in Letterkenny tells how she feels it is a serious incident waiting to happen with motorists speeding. Dr Joe Kelly also joins Greg to discuss, what he feels, is the dumbing down of the Junior Cert:

Author Colm Bryce discusses his new book which explores to journey many in west Donegal made to work in Glasgow, we recognise World Elder Abuse Day and there is good news for cyclists as hard shoulders are to be provided on the n4 at McGroary’s Bray:

We are in the Garden with Paul and then have an extensive preview of this year’s Donegal International Rally. We finish off the show with live music!: