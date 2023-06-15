Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we talk of a new move to restrict access to mobile phones for second level students. Later a listener on the Leck road in Letterkenny tells how she feels it is a serious incident waiting to happen with motorists speeding. Dr Joe Kelly also joins Greg to discuss, what he feels, is the dumbing down of the Junior Cert:

Author Colm Bryce discusses his new book which explores to journey many in west Donegal made to work in Glasgow, we recognise World Elder Abuse Day and there is good news for cyclists as hard shoulders are to be provided on the n4 at McGroary’s Bray:

We are in the Garden with Paul and then have an extensive preview of this year’s Donegal International Rally. We finish off the show with live music!:

Derry drug arrest raised in Dail chamber

15 June 2023
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

15 June 2023
Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Donegal

15 June 2023
Math Paper 1 was insensitive – Dr. Joe Kelly

15 June 2023
