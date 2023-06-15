Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Donegal

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in Donegal and other parts of the west and midlands.

The warning is to commence at 3pm.

Met Eireann says there will be heavy downpours, thunderstorms and the chance of hail.

yellow june 15
Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Donegal

15 June 2023
Leaving Cert
Math Paper 1 was insensitive – Dr. Joe Kelly

15 June 2023
donegal etb
Donegal ETB and Donegal County Council attends first regional dialogue meeting

15 June 2023
coastguard
New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
