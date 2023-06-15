Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Donegal

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in Donegal and other parts of the west and midlands.
The warning is to commence at 3pm.
Met Eireann says there will be heavy downpours, thunderstorms and the chance of hail.
