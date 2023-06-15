Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Wins for McMonagle, Orr & Harley

It’s been a successful week for Donegal Jockey’s.

On Wednesday evening in Limerick Dylan Browne McMonagle took a 9/1 double

His first win came on the Joseph O’Brien trainerd Alazne at 9/4 and then later followed with a second victory of the evening on 2-1 favourite Navagio, teaming up with trainer RP Cody.

Oisin Orr also a superb 46/1 double in England with two wins on Tuesday at Wetherby.

They came on board Shot of Love (15/2) for trainer Michael Appleby and Richard Fahey trained She’s a Gambler (9/2).

The double brings Orr’s winners to 28 wins for the year.

And Martin Harley had another winner in Doomben in Australia.

His victory on Landsborough Lad in the Mekkafest 19 August Maiden Plate was his second victory since his return from his lengthy injury lay off.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

yellow june 15
News, Top Stories

Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Donegal

15 June 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Math Paper 1 was insensitive – Dr. Joe Kelly

15 June 2023
donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB and Donegal County Council attends first regional dialogue meeting

15 June 2023
coastguard
News, Top Stories

New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

yellow june 15
News, Top Stories

Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Donegal

15 June 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Math Paper 1 was insensitive – Dr. Joe Kelly

15 June 2023
donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB and Donegal County Council attends first regional dialogue meeting

15 June 2023
coastguard
News, Top Stories

New Officers in Charge for Killybegs Coast Guard Station

15 June 2023
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Johnson found of knowingly misleading Parliament

15 June 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Crews work to resolve burst water main in Galdonagh and surrounding areas

15 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube