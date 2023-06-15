Wins for McMonagle, Orr & Harley

It’s been a successful week for Donegal Jockey’s.

On Wednesday evening in Limerick Dylan Browne McMonagle took a 9/1 double

His first win came on the Joseph O’Brien trainerd Alazne at 9/4 and then later followed with a second victory of the evening on 2-1 favourite Navagio, teaming up with trainer RP Cody.

Oisin Orr also a superb 46/1 double in England with two wins on Tuesday at Wetherby.

They came on board Shot of Love (15/2) for trainer Michael Appleby and Richard Fahey trained She’s a Gambler (9/2).

The double brings Orr’s winners to 28 wins for the year.

And Martin Harley had another winner in Doomben in Australia.

His victory on Landsborough Lad in the Mekkafest 19 August Maiden Plate was his second victory since his return from his lengthy injury lay off.