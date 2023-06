Donegal Ladies started their All Ireland Championship campaign with a 2-10 to 1-08 victory over Waterford.

Goals from Niamh Hegarty and Amy Boyle Carr helped Maxi Curran’s side to victory.

Geraldine McLaughlin, who has been one of the stars of the Donegal ladies team over the years also came off the bench in the closing 10 minutes.

Diarmaid Doherty and Maureen O’Donnell have the full time report in Lifford…